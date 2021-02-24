Home Audio Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Home Audio market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Home Audio market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Home Audio investments from 2021 till 2026.

LG, D+M Group (Sound United), Sony, Bose, Yamaha, Panasonic, VIZIO, Harman, Samsung, Onkyo (Pioneer), VOXX International, EDIFIER, Creative Technologies, Nortek

According to this study, over the next five years, the Home Audio market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11860 million by 2025, from $ 10240 million in 2019.

Home audio is audio electronics intended for home entertainment use, such as shelf stereos and surround sound receivers. Home audio generally is a series of accessory equipment, which may be intended to enhance or replace standard equipment, such as standard TV speakers. Since surround sound receivers, which are primarily intended to enhance the reproduction of a movie, are the most popular home audio device, the primary field of home audio is home cinema.

Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Bose, and Panasonic Corporation are the key players and accounted for over 50% of the overall Home Audio market share in 2016. Other players include Yamaha, Harman, Onkyo (Pioneer), VIZIO, Samsung.

Europe Home Audio size stood as the largest market and was valued at USD 2481.75 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2016 to 2022. The region is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the early adoption of home audio devices. In addition, the presence of a high number of technology consciousness people is also likely to surge the demand

The market is not only influenced by the price but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages of better performance, more abundant product types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of the high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investments enter the field.

This report segments the global Home Audio Market based on Types are:

Head unit

Speakers

Amplifier

Based on Application, the Global Home Audio Market is Segmented into:

Home Stereo Listeners

Audiophiles

Home Audio Enthusiasts

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Home Audio Market

-Changing the Home Audio market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Home Audio market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Home Audio Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

