Heat Pump Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Carrier Corporation, Daikin, Danfoss, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE, Airwell, BDR Thermea, Bryant Heating & Cooling

The device used to pull heat from a lower temperature zone and deliver it to a higher temperature zone is known as a heat pump. These heat pumps use refrigerant in closed or open cycle, which acts as an intermediate medium of heat exchange between source and destination. Heat pumps are of various types such as working on the basis of heat source, air source, water source, ground source, and hybrid.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Heat Pump Market: Carrier Corporation, Daikin, Danfoss, Mitsubishi Electric, NIBE, Airwell, BDR Thermea, Bryant Heating & Cooling, Emerson Climate Technologies, Enertech and others.

Industry News:

21st January 2020: The joint venture between Toshiba and Carrier will establish a new facility in Poland, therefore establishing a manufacturing presence in Europe to meet demand for air conditioning equipment and heat pump technology.

An investment of 3 billion Japanese yen (£21m) will be made to support efforts to expand the presence of the group in the region. Operation of the new site, based in the city of Gniezno in Poland, is expected to commence at the end of 2020.

15/01/2020: The new Daikin R-32 Heat Pump is finally available on the market. After launching R-32 refrigerant in split air conditioners in 2012 and air-cooled chillers in 2018, Daikin has now extended the use of R-32 to another range. Daikin air-coole miltiscroll heat pumps will complete the Daikin Bluevolution R-32 line.

Growth of the construction industry along with increasing implementation of stringent new building regulations by governments worldwide, especially in China, Japan, U.S., South Korea, and Europe are expected to be the key factors driving demand for heat pumps for residential applications. In countries such as Japan, Australia, U.S., and countries of Europe, governments are providing subsidies on purchase of heat pumps in order to reduce their carbon footprint and increase use of renewable sources of energy for heating and cooling purposes. Also, certain countries like Japan and China have their own renewable energy policies for heating purposes, which promote the use of heat pumps over conventional heating devices.

Lack of consumer awareness along with higher initial installment costs are expected to restrain the market growth over the period. Technical difficulty in installing these units in existing infrastructures is also a major restraint for the overall growth. Lack of government support in some regions is also a key factor restraining the demand.

Global Heat Pump Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis For Heat Pump Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Heat Pump market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Heat Pump Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Heat Pump Market:

– Global Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Market Forecast

– Global Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

