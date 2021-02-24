Healthcare Update: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Technological Breakthroughs, Value Chain And Stakeholder Analysis By 2027

Growing cases of cancer and growth hormone related disorders drives the somatostatin analogs market. Due to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and genetic modification/alteration also boost up the somatostatin analogs market growth. However, increased advancement in the treatment of cancer and rise in population with immune system diseases worldwide will also drive somatostatin analogs market. But, stringent FDA guidelines for the drug approval of new drug & adverse effect after the treatment may hamper the global somatostatin analogs market.

This somatostatin analogs market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Somatostatin is a hormone mainly produced by the hypothalamus and by some other tissue such as gastrointestinal tract and pancreas. Somatostatin inhibits the release of growth hormones from the anterior pituitary and inhibit secretion of insulin & glucagon from the pancreas. It also decreases the release of most gastrointestinal hormones due to this reduces gastric acid and pancreatic secretion. Somatostatin analogs are the drugs which stops the body from making too much of growth hormones. They are used to treat tumors secreting vasoactive intestinal peptide, glucagonomas, various pituitary adenomas and acromegaly. It is also used to treat. Some neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) which make large amount of hormones that causes a group of symptoms called carcinoid syndrome.

Key Development in the Market:

In September 2017, Ipsen Pharma received the U.S. FDA approval for the Somatuline depot (lanreotide) injection for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome, having 120mg dose. It reduces the frequency of short-acting somatostatin analogue rescue therapy. It is also approved for the improvement of progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with unresectable, well- or moderately-differentiated, locally advanced or metastatic gastro-enteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. With this, the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market.

Somatostatin Analogs Market Country Level Analysis

Somatostatin analogs is analysed and market size information is provided by country, indication, product, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the somatostatin analogs market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

The major players covered in the somatostatin analogs market are Ipsen Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi USA, SAGENT Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Recordati Rare Diseases., among others.

