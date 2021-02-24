Healthcare News: North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market 2027| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Micro Invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 32.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,147.32 million by 2027 from USD 221.33 million in 2019. Increasing geriatric population and rising cases of glucoma cases around the world and growing popularity of minimally invasive surgery market. .

MIGS stands for micro invasive glaucoma surgery which is useful in the treatment of glaucoma. It is breakthrough technology in the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma. It is an alternate to the medications given earlier and it also prevents the complications of conventional surgery type. These procedures are used to lower the intra ocular pressure of the eye to prevent the damage of optic nerve. These procedures are safer and have a very rapid recovery time as compared to the conventional surgery type

The major players covered in the report are Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis Inc., Allergan, Ellex, Alcon, BVI, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Inc. and Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.(A subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson Inc.), Microsurgical technology, Molteno Ophthalmic Ltd. ,New world Medical ,Santen Pharmaceutical, Sight Scientific among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices for the treatment of glaucoma in the region and North America is expected to growth with the highest CAGR in the forecasted periods due to increasing number of research and development along with clinical trials in the region. U.S is dominating in the market and leading the growth in the North America market due to increasing high adoption of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for lowering IOP in difficult-to-treat patients.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

