Healthcare News: Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast 2027

Antipsychotic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The growth of antipsychotic drugs market enhanced by the growing cases of mental illness such as dementia and schizophrenia and rise in research and development activities conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies. In addition, increase patient awareness level, advances in the treatment options and adoption of sedentary life-style are some of the impacting factors which are increasing the demand of antipsychotic drugs. Nevertheless, product recalls coupled with shortage of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Antipsychotic drugs is also termed as neuroleptics or major tranquilizers are the class of CNS therapeutics that are widely used to concomitant relief from the symptoms of psychosis and other mental illness by interrupting the activity of dopaminergic pathways of the brain.

The countries covered in the global antipsychotic drugs market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Based on geography, North America has been witnessing a positive growth for antipsychotic drugs market throughout the forecasted period owing to the high prevalence of mental illness and increase in number of FDA approval drugs. Europe is considered a second largest growing regional segment due to the key marketed players and increases focuses on the mental health. Asia-Pacific leads the market due to the developing healthcare facilities, large number of generic manufacturer and rise in government initiatives and specialist communities.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Global antipsychotic drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to l antipsychotic drugs market.

The major players covered in the global antipsychotic drugs market are Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Allergan, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Endo International plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Lupin, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Apotex Inc, Mayne Pharma Group Limited and others.

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Antipsychotic drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, major depression, dementia and others

Based on drug class, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into first generation, second generation, and third generation

Route of administration segment for the antipsychotic drugs market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the antipsychotic drugs market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

