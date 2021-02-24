Healthcare News: Asia-Pacific Submental Fat Treatment Market 2020 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2027

Submental fat treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 663.26 million. Availability of advanced and user friendly products and rising prevalence of obesity are the major driver which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Submental fat treatment comprises features such as advancement in the technology of fat treatment will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing awareness for cosmetic procedures among people has enhanced the demand of submental fat treatment. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced submental fat treatment device which expected to provide various other opportunities in the submental fat treatment market. However, high cost and increased risks associated with the procedures proves to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Allergan plc, Cynosure LLC, Lumenis, HIRONIC CO. LTD., INMODE, BTL group of Companies, Alma Lasers, ENDYMED MEDICAL, Cutera, Laser Lipo Ltd., Lumenis among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Submental fat treatment market is segmented on the based on the basis of type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type the market has been segmented into invasive method and minimally invasive & non-invasive technology. Minimally invasive and non-invasive technology segment is expected to dominate the market as these procedures enhance the patient satisfaction by reducing treatment time and reducing the side effects. Along with this the adoption and demand of minimally invasive and non-invasive technology is too high as compared to that of the invasive method.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into cosmetic centres, hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spa and others. Cosmetic centres are dominating the Asia Pacific market as cosmetic centres are well equipped with instrumental and infrastructural developments required for patient’s developments and patient satisfaction.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. Direct tenders are dominating the market as the providers are much focused on serving better services to customers along with reducing the overall cost as well as availability of products helps the providers in providing superior services to their customers.

