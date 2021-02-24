Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis by Share, Trends, Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Enhancements in data analytics will power the growth of healthcare artificial intelligence market during the coming period.

Over the last few years with technology innovations, firms such as IBM Watson have launched solutions and software that have flawless applications in healthcare sector. Since the launch of healthcare AI, sector has observed various growth avenues. Different industry firms started the development of data analytic software for processing and managing huge amounts of patient info created.

Artificial intelligence was started in 1956 and began attaining noteworthy significance in medical sector since 1972. The solutions and programs launched, facilitated the procedure of drug discovery. Presently, the players have begun dealing with the recognized gaps in healthcare offerings and have designed solutions and applications that are targeted to improve productivity at clinics and hospitals by offering outstanding operational ease. In addition to this, efforts are been made to launch AI-based surgical bots that will assist in lowering surgical complexities. As this sector is still in starting phases of development, major industry companies will leverage embanked tech to conceptualize and promote highly reliable and upgraded software that will almost certainly restore the conventional systems used previously proving advantageous for the industry development.

The global healthcare artificial intelligence market is divided by application, component, end user, and technology. By component, the global healthcare artificial intelligence market is divided into software, hardware, and services. By application, the market is divided into virtual nursing assistant, robot-assisted surgery, clinical trial, dosage error reduction, automated image diagnosis, and preliminary diagnosis. By the technology, the market is divided into querying method, machine learning, and natural language processing. By end user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospital & diagnostic centers, and academic & research laboratories.

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Companies

The major players included in the global healthcare artificial intelligence market forecast are,

Welltok

APIXIO, Inc.

AiCure

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Cyrcadia Health Inc.

iCarbonX

IBM (Watson Health)

Lifegraph

Insilico Medicine, Inc.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Modernizing Medicine

Sophia Genetics

Sense.ly

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

By Component: Software Solutions, Hardware, Services

By Application: Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Machines, Diagnosis, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cybersecurity, Dosage Error Reduction

Increasing application of AI in the field of medical imaging industry, drug discovery, genomics, and precision medicine paired with rising customized treatments tailored to an individual patient’s need will power the global market. Increasing requirement for AI technology to accelerate the speed of healthcare delivery services and conduct data mining, emergence of promising and novel applications for disease monitoring and diagnosis will further power the growth of the global market in coming years.

Enhancements in data analytics will power the growth of healthcare artificial intelligence market during the coming period. Huge amount of info is created each year in healthcare sector and ever-rising amount of big data has created the requirement to adopt AI technology to handle data professionally. AI has changed the field of healthcare by developing assisting in repetitive tasks, treatment plans, drug discovery, and medication management. It can also be used effectively for healthcare data management by storing, collecting, and normalizing the info.

The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market In North America Led The Global Market And Is Predicted To Display Same Trend Over The Coming Years

The healthcare artificial intelligence market in North America led the global market and is predicted to display same trend over the coming years. High regional development is credited to rising aim on population health management and huge adoption of HCIT solutions. Furthermore, various government funding and initiatives in North America are aiming on motivating the development of healthcare artificial intelligence market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

