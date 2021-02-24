Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2027 |  Allscripts, Cerner Corporation., Health Catalyst

Technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Cloud Computing and others have transformed the way industries perform their business. Healthcare is among one of those industries which are slowly adapting to a new way of operations or digitization. Availability of Big Data in healthcare has led to the requirement for analytics and an increase in funding are the factors for growth in the healthcare analytics market.

Healthcare Analytics Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the world. The report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state of the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The global healthcare analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as predictive analysis, prescriptive analysis and descriptive analysis. On the basis of deployment model, the global healthcare analytics market is segmented into on-premises and on- demand. Based on application, the market is segmented as clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare analytics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Healthcare Analytics Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation.

Health Catalyst

IBM

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc

Healthcare Analytics Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Healthcare Analytics market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Healthcare Analytics Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Healthcare Analytics Market – Market Landscape Healthcare Analytics Market – Global Analysis Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis– by Treatment Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare Analytics Market Healthcare Analytics Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

To comprehend global Healthcare Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

