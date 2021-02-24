GNSS Module Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Antenova, Telit Communications, Ftech Corporation

The GNSS Module Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The GNSS Module report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The GNSS Module report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on GNSS Module market segments and geographies. The GNSS Module report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global GNSS Module Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

The major players dominating the consulting market are Antenova, Telit Communications, Ftech Corporation, GNS Electronics GmbH, Linx Technologies, FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd., u-blox AG, Locosys, Trimble, Navisys, SkyTraq Technology, OriginGPS, and Others. These companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report at (Early Buyers Will Get up to 25% Off On This Report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01122519962/global-gnss-module-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Industry News:

OriginGPS and Broadcom introduce L1 + L5 chip at MWC19 Los Angeles

OriginGPS has collaborated with Broadcom to create a new miniature module with L1 + L5 support provided by the BCM47758 chip, enabling ultra-accurate GNSS positioning. The module was developed for solutions requiring super-precision GNSS and a dual-frequency combination.

The ORG4600-B01 is OriginGPS’ first dual-frequency GNSS module. The module enables customers to build solutions with sub-1-meter accuracy without implementing external components.

Measuring 10 x 10 mm, the ORG4600-B01 module supports L1 + L5 GNSS reception with one RF port, enabling the use of a low-cost, dual-band antenna delivering sub-1-meter accuracy performance in real-world operating conditions.

Alternate Build. An alternate build option allows for separate L1/L5 RF outputs when dual antennas are required. The ORG4600-B01 is suitable for solutions requiring ultra-accurate positioning, such as telematics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and auto OBD applications.

When GPS World reported that dual-frequency chips were about to hit the mass market in December 2018, OriginGPS stated in a press release, it was clear that long-awaited dual-frequency infrastructure support had arrived. ABI Research predicted that dual-frequency chips would account for more than a billion chipset shipments in 2023.

“This year has seen several satellites launched into orbit every month, most of them fitted with L5/E5 capabilities, and the Chinese and European Union governments plan to have their satellite constellations fully operational by 2020.” said Haim Goldberger, CEO of OriginGPS.

There are key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

This report segments the GNSS Module market on the basis of Types are:

Multi-Constellation

Multi-Frequency

Augmentation

Differential

Others

On the basis of Application, the GNSS Module market is segmented into:

Automotive

Industrial

Military

Commercial

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis for GNSS Module Market

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GNSS Module market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The key points of the report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of GNSS Module market including capacity, product solution and service, cost/profit, demand, and recent development. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates the 2021-2025 market development trends of the GNSS Module market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of GNSS Module market before evaluating its feasibility.

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01122519962/global-gnss-module-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

We Offer Customization on Report supported Specific consumer Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your selection.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover the other information.

If you have any questions about any of our “GNSS Module Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the GNSS Module market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687