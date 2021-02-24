Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market || keyplayers Senvion SA, General Electric Company, Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

The report “Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market, By Material Type (Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber), By Blade Size (<27 Meter, 27-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, and >50 Meter), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029” Global wind turbine rotor blade market is projected to grow from US$ 18360.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 39732.6 billion by 2029. Global wind turbine rotor blade market is driven by the factors such as growing concern towards environment and economic advantages of wind power. Rapid urbanization coupled with rising construction activities has increased the demand for electricity which leads to the requirement of wind power and drives the growth of the global wind turbine rotor blade market.

Key Highlights:

In December 2016, Vestas announced an agreement to supply turbines in Jordan which are capable of producing 89.1 MW of power.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global wind turbine rotor blade market accounted for US$ 18360.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of material, blade size and region.

By material, the global wind turbine rotor blade market is segmented into glass fiber and carbon fiber.

By blade size, the global wind turbine rotor blade size is segmented into <27 Meter, 27-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, and >50 Meter.

By region, the Asia Pacific market accounted significant share in global wind turbine rotor blade market due to rising demand for electricity in developing countries such as India and China of this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market”, By Material Type (Glass Fiber and Carbon Fiber), By Blade Size (<27 Meter, 27-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, and >50 Meter), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Wind-Turbine-Rotor-Blades-265

The prominent player operating in the global wind turbine rotor blade market include TPI Composites Inc., Senvion SA, General Electric Company, Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, CARBON ROTEC GmbH & Co KG, Molded Fiber Glass Companies (MFG), Tecsis GmbH, Sinomatech Wind Power Blade Co. Ltd, and Aeris Energy.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com