Global Voice and Data 3G Smartphone Market || keyplayers Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.

The report “Global Voice and Data 3G Smartphone Market, By Device Type (Touchscreen, Keypad, and Keyboard), By Operating System (Android, iPhone, Windows, Blackberry, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global voice and data 3G smartphone market is projected to grow from US$ XX.X billion in 2019 to US$ XX.X billion by 2029. Rising internet penetration and emerging new and faster network technologies are factors driving growth of the global voice and data 3G smartphone market. Furthermore, increasing online banking and implementation of network services are expected to boost growth of the global voice and data 3G smartphone market over the forecast period. R&D activities in smartphones by manufacturers and growth in internet penetration I developing nations are expected to create lucrative opportunity for players operated in the global voice and data 3G smartphone market.

Key Highlights:

In November 2015, for instance, LG Electronics Inc. had launched Ray1 smartphone with large HD display and best-in-class cameras for 3G markets.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global voice and data 3G smartphone market accounted for US$ XX.X billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of XX.X % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of device type, operating system, and region.

By device type, the global voice and data 3G smartphone market is segmented into touchscreen, keypad, and keyboard.

By operating system, the android segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to rising interest of developers to continuously developed android applications for smartphones users.

By region, North America voice and data 3G smartphone market accounted for major revenue share of the global Voice and Data 3G Smartphone market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to early development in wireless telecommunication and growing internet penetration in the countries of the North America region. Asia Pacific voice and data 3G smartphone market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is owing to increasing investment by government and private sector in voice and data 3G smartphone technology and presence of major manufacturing players in countries of the region.

The prominent player operating in the global voice and data 3G smartphone market includes Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Bluebank Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Mobile Communications Inc., and Spice Mobility Limited.

