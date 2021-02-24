Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Research Report 2021
Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market
Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Aeroponics
- Hydroponics
- Other
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-vertical-farming-plant-factory-2021-157
Segment by Application
- Vegetable Cultivation
- Fruit Planting
- Other
By Company
- AeroFarms
- Gotham Greens
- Plenty (Bright Farms)
- Lufa Farms
- Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
- Green Sense Farms
- Garden Fresh Farms
- Mirai
- Sky Vegetables
- TruLeaf
- Urban Crops
- Sky Greens
- GreenLand
- Scatil
- Jingpeng
- Metropolis Farms
- Plantagon
- Spread
- Sanan Sino Science
- Nongzhong Wulian
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- HongKong
- Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Email: help@24marketreports.com
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports