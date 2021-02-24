Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market || keyplayers Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads Inc., and Spiber Inc

The report “Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market, By Product (Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation, Genetically Modified Silkworm, Genetically Modified Escherichia Coli Bacteria Fermentation, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Textile, Healthcare, Defense, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global synthetic spider silk market is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 180.0 billion by 2029. Global synthetic spider silk market is driven by rising demand for synthetic spider silk in defense applications and their extensive usage in healthcare applications.

Key Highlights:

In September 2018, AMSilk GmbH announced partnership with Airbus to develop the next generation of composite fibers for lightweight, and high-performance planes.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global synthetic spider silk market accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application and region.

By product, the global synthetic spider silk market is segmented into genetically modified yeast fermentation, genetically modified silkworm, genetically modified Escherichia coli bacteria fermentation, and others.

By application, the textile segment account significant share in the global synthetic spider silk market owing to its extensive usage in manufacture sports apparel.

By region, North America market account significant revenue share in the global synthetic spider silk market due to growing demand for fibers in the defense sector in the countries such as the US and Canada. In addition, rising expenditure on military products such as bulletproof vests in the region is another factor expected to drive the growth of the global synthetic spider silk market in North America region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market”, By Product (Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation, Genetically Modified Silkworm, Genetically Modified Escherichia Coli Bacteria Fermentation, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Textile, Healthcare, Defense, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global synthetic spider silk market include Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads Inc., and Spiber Inc.

