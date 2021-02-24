Global Structural Adhesives Market || keyplayers Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company

The report “Global Structural Adhesives Market, By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, and Cyanoacrylate), By Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Marine, Electronic, and Aerospace), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global structural adhesives market is projected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 35.1 billion by 2029. Increasing research and development to increase binding power, rising adhesives products, and growing use in automotive sector for various applications are major factors driving growth of the global structural adhesives market. Furthermore, increasing government infrastructure and re-development projects especially in the emerging economies is another factor expected to boost growth of the global structural adhesives market over the forecast period. Increasing research and development of non-hazardous and green structural adhesives with low or no ecological footprint can create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global structural adhesives market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2017, for instance, H.B. Fuller Company had acquired Royal Adhesives & Sealants for $1.58 billion.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global structural adhesives market accounted for US$ 19.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of resin, application, and region.

By resin, the satellite segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, due to their excellent intrinsic properties such as resistance to chemicals, low shrinkage values, and low VOC release during curing.

By application, the secure digital segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing construction activities in all over the globe.

By region, Asia Pacific structural adhesives market accounted for major revenue share of the global structural adhesives market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to growing automotive production in countries such as India and Japan, rising demand from electronic industry in China and South Korea and presence of major manufacturers operating in the Asia Pacific region. The markets in North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth, owing in stringent government regulations related to use of structural adhesives, slow growth of industries post-recession, and increase in consumer spending, over the long run.

By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Methyl Methacrylate, and Cyanoacrylate), By Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Marine, Electronic, and Aerospace), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

The prominent player operating in the global structural adhesives market includes 3M Company, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Scott Bader Co., Uniseal, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Ashland Inc., and Lord Corporation.

