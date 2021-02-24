Global Stand Up Pouch Market || keyplayers Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A.

The report “Global Stand Up Pouch Market, By Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, and Hot-filled), By Form (Round Bottom, Roll-stock, K-Style, and Others (Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, Window Pouches, and Shaped Pouches)), By Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, and Spout), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Oil and Lubricants, Auto Glass Wipes, Agricultural Products, Lawn and Garden products, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global stand up pouch market is projected to grow from US$ 10.5 billion in 2020 to US$ 20.2 billion by 2029. Increasing demand for stand up pouches in various end-use industries over effective characteristics for better effect to fulfil the needs of packaging is major factor driving growth of the global stand up pouch market. Furthermore, growing use of stand up pouches in food and sausage industries due to these are offering flexibility, improved shelf visibility, and more cost effective as compare to glass and cans. These are another factors anticipated to boost growth of the global stand up pouch market over the forecast period. Development of quick steaming materials in stand up pouches for direct use for micro wave ovens to fast preparation of food by manufacturers can create lucrative opportunity for players operated in the global stand up pouch market.

In October 2016, for instance, Berry Global Group had launched Entour™, is a non-laminated stand up pouch.

In August 2018, Amcor Ltd. has acquired Bemis Company to join their research facilities in packaging industries.

The global stand up pouch market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, form, enclosure type, application, and region.

By type, the septic segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to contamination free and ability to retain nutrients of the packaged products.

By form, the round bottom segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its properties such as high stability to the product, its compact size, and lightweight.

By enclosure type, the spout segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to easy opening, closing, resealing, prevents spills, cost-effective, sustainable, and consumer-friendly.

By application, the global stand up pouch market is segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics and toiletries, oil and lubricants, auto glass wipes, agricultural products, lawn and garden products and others.

By region, North America stand up pouch market is accounted for major revenue share of the global stand up pouch market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to growing food packaging industries in the countries of the North America region. Europe stand up pouch market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018, owing to rising disposable income and rising demand for ready to eat or convenience food in the European countries. Asia Pacific stand up pouch market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, 2019. This is owing to increasing population in metro cities, growing middle-income groups, and increasing the purchasing power of consumers in countries of the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Stand Up Pouch Market”, By Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, and Hot-filled), By Form (Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, and Others (Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom, Window Pouches, and Shaped Pouches)), By Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, and Spout), By Application (Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Oil and Lubricants, Auto Glass Wipes, Agricultural Products, Lawn and Garden products, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global stand up pouch market includes Amcor Ltd., Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group, Berry Global Group, Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bischof Klein SE & Co. KG, Winpak Ltd., ProAmpac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, and Smurfit Kappa Group.

