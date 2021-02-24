Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Is Booming Market Growing By 2026 With Top Key Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.

Psychedelic drugs are the category of therapeutic pharmaceuticals that are responsible for instigating psychedelic expressions in the patient consuming these drugs with the help of serotonin receptor agonism. This subsequently results in a number of changes in the visual and auditory functions of the consumer. This alteration of bodily function is also combined with changes in the consciousness causing a change of mindset amongst the patients. A majority of the drugs produced for these functioning include being developed from LSD, ecstasy, ketamine amongst various others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Product approvals along with establishing specialized research centers:

In September 2019, The Johns Hopkins University announced the launch of “Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research”, with the center responsible for testing the efficacy and effectiveness of using psychedelic compounds of different variants for the treatment of mental health problems. The center is the first established throughout the United States and was funded through approximately USD 17 million in donations. The center will also provide information and knowledge for students training them in the field of psychedelic science.

In March 2019, U.S. FDA announced that they had approved “Spravato (esketamine)” nasal spray in combination with oral antidepressant helping rectify depression in adults that have not been treated with other therapeutic methods. Although, the nasal spray would be available through restricted distribution system while being under a “Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)”. The drug developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is the first U.S. FDA approval of esketamine for any indication.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market