Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Booming Market To Hit $ 2,698.99 Million By 2027 With Top Key Players-BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,698.99 million by 2027.

The worldwide Prescription Digital Therapeutics market report gives precise and thorough information about prospective and existing customers, the competition, and the industry in general as it is the foundation of all successful business ventures. A supreme market data and insights allows business owners to determine the feasibility of a business before committing substantial resources to the venture. Market research report encompasses relevant data to help solve marketing challenges that a business will most likely face which is an integral part of the business planning process. By using Prescription Digital Therapeutics market document, clients can outperform competitors using accurate and up-to-date demand-side dynamics information.

The major companies which are dealing in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are Omada Health, Inc., ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB, NuvoAir AB, Sensyne Health plc, Voluntis, Xealth among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Development

In September 2020, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announces availability of RESET and RESET-O to Wellpath Community Care Center Patients for the treatment of addiction including substance used disorders and opioid used disorders.

Scope of the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market

Global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of mechanism, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into input mechanisms and output mechanisms. On the basis of category, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into medication augmentation and medication replacement. On the basis of treatment, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into outpatient treatment and monotherapy. On the basis of software, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into software for respiratory conditions, software for mental health, software for opioid use disorder, software for diabetes and others. On the basis of services, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into behavioral microservices and medical microservices. On the basis of app accessibility, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into android, iOS and windows. On the basis of app type, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into native app and web app. On the basis of application, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, epilepsy, movement disorder, multiple sclerosis, migraine, autism spectrum disorder, oncology, inflammation, respiratory, cardiovascular, pain management, metabolic conditions and others. On the basis of patients, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into children and adults.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Country Level Analysis

Global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, mechanism, category, treatment, software, services, app accessibility, app type, application and patients as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

The input mechanism segment in the U.S. for the North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of high research and development going on the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx). Japan is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market and input mechanism segment is dominating in the country due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic diseases for the treatment. The input mechanism segment in Germany is dominating the European region owing to increasing demand of effective treatment for prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx).

