Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market in depth Research Trends & Competitive Analysis(with COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market By End User (EMS, Military, HEMS, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global pre-hospital blood warmer market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Blood warmers are the devices which are featured with the exact temperature control that helps to prevent haemolysis caused by excessive heat. It is generally connected with an alarm system and visible temperature displays.

Emergency medical services (EMS) plays important role in organizing all the aspects of care provide to the patients in the pre-hospital scenario. Pre-hospital emergencies require fast & precise care until transporting to the hospital. Pre-hospital emergency medicines consist of clinical care along with the logistics, rescue and scene management skills. The hospital blood warmer are generally heavy, large and therefore not fit for prehospital management.

Pre-hospital care uses intravenous in-line fluid warmers which decreases the morbidity and mortality for major trauma patients. All emergency medical services are generally comprises of battery-powered fluid and blood warmers which takes few seconds to warm the cold blood in emergencies, especially in the pre-hospital care.

Segmentation: Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market

The global pre-hospital blood warmer market is segmented on the basis of end user.

The global pre-hospital blood warmer market is segmented on the basis of end user, which are segmented in EMS, Military, HEMS and others. In December 2016, QinFlow launched Warrior- a portable fluid warmer. It is highly light weighted and easy to maintain. It is majorly designed for the point of care to hospital room.



Competitive Analysis: Global Pre-hospital Blood Warmer Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are QinFlow Ltd., MEQU, among others.

Key Insights:

Qinflow offers Warrior Modular System for the complete emergency care. Warrior Lite – a high performance featured with compact and light blood and intravenous fluid warmer. Warrior & Warrior EXTREME – it is a portable blood and intravenous fluid warmer for mid- and long-term critical care transports. Warrior Hybrid – it is featured with better warming performance along with display for indications and alerts



MEQU, offers M Warmer System, intravenous fluid warmer for emergency transfusions. It is a portable fluid warmer that warms up blood within seconds

