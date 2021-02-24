Global Non-stick Coating Market Future, Trends and Forecast by 2027; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Non-stick Coating Market – An Overview:

Modernization leads to the need for improved and new technologies to meet up the requirements of the consumers. The non-stick coating is one such advancement which prevents corrosion and adhesion ability of products. The non-stick coating in cookware is commonly termed as Teflon coated cookware. The non-stick coating is not hazardous because of its inert nature. It is scratch resistant, easy to clean, wash, dry, and are more durable than other utensils. The cookware made from non-stick coating provides uniform distribution of heat and food is cooked at a faster rate than other utensils. The non-stick coating is also used in machine parts to reduce the friction between the moving parts. It increases the corrosion and heat resistance in machines. The use of non-stick coating can avoid the need for spray of oil and can provide a convenient and healthy cooking. The non-stick coating is safe for health and environment and offers good quality of food. They allow the browning of food without letting the food to stick to the utensils. The non-stick coating is used in household, electronic and electrical, chemical, and automotive applications. It is also used in food processing equipment, medical devices, and semiconductor parts.

Non-stick Coating Market – Dynamics:

Innovation in non-stick coating cookware can attract consumers for more improved designs, safety, and healthy practices. The demand for non-stick coating pans is rising due to being eco-friendly which will contribute to the growth of the non-stick coating market. Consumers are avoiding the use of plastics which are toxic, and in turn can drive the market for the non-stick coating. Moreover, the manufacturing of non-stick coating involves the usage of hazardous chemicals and procedures which cause health problems to workers in factories. This condition can be avoided by taking proper safety measures. Non-stick coatings are safe as long as the temperature does not exceed a level of 300 ºC. If the temperature exceeds, this will cause degradation of non-stick coatings that can produce fumes which are harmful for animals. Manufacturers are working on to produce a new type of coating which can cope up with the various concerns of the consumers. Improvisation in price and performance can increase the sales of non-stick coating products in the market.

Non-stick Coating Market – Segmentation:

The global non-stick coating market is segmented by material type, application, and end use. The pricing for non-stick coating has being done based on material type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of tonnes.

On the basis of material type, the non-stick coating market has been segmented into:

aluminium

Ceramic

Silicone

Iron

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) / Teflon

On the basis of application, the non-stick coating market has been segmented into:

Medical devices

Electronics

Cooking Appliances

Semiconductors

On the basis of end use, the non-stick coating market has been segmented into:

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Automotive

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Non-stick Coating Market – Regional Outlook:

Countries in the regions of North America and the Asia Pacific are modernizing at a high pace, need for innovative and improved technologies is thriving, so the market for non-stick coating is expected to rise. China is the largest consumer and producer of machine components worldwide, so the market for no-stick coating can increase. The non-stick coating market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for non-stick coating incorporated in being a powerful tool in resisting corrosion and is needed in the areas like food, electrical, machinery, medical, and textile industries. The increasing demand for a coating that could allow an easy and convenient way of handling products drives the non-stick coating market in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

Non-stick Coating Market – Key Players:

Plas-Tech Coatings

Sun Coating Company

GMM Development Limited

Van Westrurn Corporation

Applied Plastics Co., Inc.

Richter Precision, Inc.

Metallic Bonds, Ltd.

Donwell Company, Inc.

Racine Flame Spray Inc.

Walter Wurdack Inc.

