Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis 2026||Athena Diagnostics, Inc.; Quanterix; Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories
Global neurological biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neurological biomarkers market are Myriad RBM; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Athena Diagnostics, Inc.; Quanterix; Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC; Merck KGaA,; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Janssen Global Services, LLC,; Charles River; Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.; Neurosteer; Quanterix; among others.
Scope of Market
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of Neurological Biomarkers market and by in-depth analysis of market segments
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global Neurological Biomarkers Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players
- Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.
- Growth of the Global Neurological Biomarkers Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
- Key points related to the focus on Neurological Biomarkers market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Quanterix Corporation announced the acquisition of UmanDiagnostics AB which will help the company to strengthen their assay development and supply abilities. The antibody and Elisa kits supplied by UmanDiagnostics can help the company to detect Nf-L which can be used to treat, predict and track a variety of conditions, including ALS, multiple sclerosis and other. This acquisition will help the company to develop new digital biomarkers to improve the field of neurological condition diagnostics science
- In November 2017, Quanterix Corporation announced the launch of their new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System. SR-X platform has the ability to detect neurological biomarkers that were historically observable only in cerebrospinal fluid. The SR-X has the ability to improve treatment of brain injuries and diseases by identifying neurological biomarkers much sooner and allowing us to consider the long-term effects and pathology of diseases
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s will drive the market growth
- Growing demand for personalized medicine for neurological disorders also accelerates the market growth
Rising focus to create cost- effective biomarker testing will also propel the growth
- Growing demand for genomics biomarker will also propel the market growth
Market Restraints
- Strict government regulation will hamper the market growth
- Emerging legal issues with early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market
- The absence of pre-analytical tests will also hinder the market growth
SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL BIOMARKERS MARKET
By Product Type
- Genomics Biomarker
- Proteomics Biomarker
- Imaging Biomarker
- Metabolomics Biomarker
- Others
By End-User
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
- Research Organizations
By Indication
- Spinal Muscular Atrophy
- Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia
- Huntington’s Disease
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Depression
- Multiple Sclerosis
By Imaging Techniques
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Conventional Structural MRI
- Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Positron Emission Tomography
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
