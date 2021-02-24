Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027|| Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hyland Software, Inc., KOFAX INC

Medical document management systems market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at a market value of USD 0.74 billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Medical document management systems market is growing due to factor such as increasing requirement of medical records retention and healthcare reforms.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

3M

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hyland Software, Inc

KOFAX INC

McKesson Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

ThoughtTrace, Inc

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Medical document management systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application, mode of delivery and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, medical document management systems market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions have been further segmented into standalone and integrated. Services have been further segmented into medical planning & management services and support services.

Based on application, medical document management systems market is segmented into patient medical records management, image management, admission and registration documents management and patient billing documents management.

Based on mode of delivery, medical document management systems market is segmented into web-based solutions, cloud-based model and on-premise model

Medical document management systems market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals & clinics, nursing homes/ assisted living facilities/ long term care centers, insurance providers and others.

Medical Document Management Systems Market Country Level Analysis

Medical document management systems market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application, mode of delivery and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical document management systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical document management systems market due to increasing requirement regarding health concern and medical insurance while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing adoption of modernise healthcare and rising investment by government and private entities.

Key Pointers Covered in the Medical Document Management Systems Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Customization Available : Global Medical Document Management Systems Market

