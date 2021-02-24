Global Genomic Biomarkers Market in depth Research Trends & Competitive Analysis (with COVID – 19 Analysis) by 2020-2027

Global Genomic Biomarkers Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it

Global Genomic Biomarkers Market By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular diseases, Neurological diseases and others), End- User (Diagnostic and research laboratories, Hospitals Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Genomic Biomarkers Market

Global genomic biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of colorectal cancer and rising awareness about benefit of biomarker to treat fatal diseases are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global genomic biomarkers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of genomic biomarkers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global genomic biomarkers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MedGenome, Almac Group, Transgenomic Ltd, Sema4., GENOME LIFE SCIENCES, Creative Diagnostics, Cancer Genetics Inc., FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC. CENTOGENE AG,, Quanterix., and others

Market Definition: Global Genomic Biomarkers Market

Biomarker are non- invasive tools which are specially designed so that they give clear imaging related to the oncology tumor and other problems so that they can decrease the chance of radiation exposure during imaging with the help of MRI scans and CT scans. They are widely used in application such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and others. Genomic biomarkers have ability to provide genetic testing for various disorders such as genes, protein and chromosomes. Increasing prevalence for minimally invasive procedure among population is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure will drive the market

Technological advancement and development in clinical laboratory tests will propel market

Increasing cases gastric and ovarian cancer will also act as a driver for this market

Rising demand for genomic biomarker based medicine will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Difficulty related with the process of genomics biomarker will also restrain the market

Strict government regulation will also restrain the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Cancer Genetics, Inc. and NovellusDx, Ltd announced that they have signed an agreement according to which they are going to merge so that they can combine their data set and test portfolio associated to tumor biology. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their therapeutic development and provide better treatment to the patient and biopharma companies

In February 2015, Roche announced that they have acquired Signature Diagnostics AG so that they can advance their translational research for their generating sequencing diagnostics. The main aim of the acquisition is to develop their NGS assays using cfDNA so that they can create non- invasive treatment for cancer patients

