Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Is Projected To Witness A Staggering Growth : 2020-2027

The Fraud Detection & Prevention market is globally valued at US$ 21 billion . Our research team has analyzed and proposed that by the end of 2027 the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market market is expected to reach US$ 107 billion . Growing at such a healthy CAGR of 25% across the forecast period, the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is expected to witness disruptive changes.

The COVID pandemic has brought unpredictable ups and downs in the global Fraud Detection & Prevention market. The research survey carried out at Decision Market Reports on the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market deep dives in the impact factors, analyzing the degree of impact on the market. This report is helpful for the key players and market leaders and other key participants, aiming to understand the key insights on the Fraud Detection & Prevention market. Analyzing the offered data in the right way is likely to provide valuable insights into the market. These key insights can be used in strategic planning, global or regional expansion. Moreover, it offers competitive information about the products and services in the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market Market; thus shaping the market.

The global Fraud Detection & Prevention market research report incorporates exhaustive SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis for the companies that grab the top share of the global Fraud Detection & Prevention Market. Nonetheless, all the top news about the Fraud Detection & Prevention market like mergers, acquisitions, financial details, new product launches, regional expansion, and other competitive information are also covered in this market report. Top 15+ key players are included in this research report with thorough company profiling and detailed financial analysis. The few top players included in the report are Emailage, MathWorks, Riskified, Vigilance, PayPal amongst several.

Apart from the qualitative research work (company information and recent news and market trends), the report also covers revenue breakdown by segment, region, and country. The report also covers regulatory government compliances by countries and regions. The quantitative research approach in the global Fraud Detection & Prevention market helps the customer to understand the detailed revenue breakup by segment and by region. Additionally, this report also includes market forecasting. Several market impact factors considered for forecasting are thoroughly discussed in the report as these factors shape the future trends in the market.

Covering the market dynamics (drivers, opportunities, trends, and restraints), the report encompasses all the important necessary information required for decision making.

The key players:

Emailage

Simility (PayPal)

MathWorks

Riskified

Vigilance

Bolt Financial

Oversight Systems

Signifyd

FraudLabs Pro

MemberCheck

Cofense

NICE Actimize

IPQualityScore

net

Kount

Sift Science

SAS Institute

Gemalto

Securonix

GlobalVision Systems

By Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

By Regions/Countries:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

