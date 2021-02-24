Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Antihistamines
- Expectorants
- Bronchodilators
- Decongestants
- Antibiotics
- Others
Segment by Application
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Drug Stores
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Johnson & Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Novartis
- Bayer
- AstraZeneca
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Pfizer
- Prestige Brands
Table of content
1 Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies
1.2 Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021–2027)
1.2.2 Antihistamines
1.2.3 Expectorants
1.2.4 Bronchodilators
1.2.5 Decongestants
1.2.6 Antibiotics
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Segment by Application
1.3.1 Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Sales Comparison by Application: (2021–2027)
1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies
1.3.4 Drug Stores
1.4 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Revenue 2016–2027
1.4.2 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Sales 2016–2027
1.4.3 Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.2 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.3 Global Cold, Cough, And Sore Throat Remedies Average Price by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
