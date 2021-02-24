Global Biopreservation Market Registering A CAGR Of 14.28% In The Forecast 2028||BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd

Biopreservation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.28% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 9,410.23 million by 2028. The rising emphasis on the development in medicine field will help in escalating the growth of the biopreservation market.

Biopreservation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to biopreservation market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biopreservation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Princeton CryoTech, Biomatrica, Inc., Chart Industries, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Atlanta Biologics Inc., Taylor-Wharton, Panasonic Corporation, QIAGEN, VWR International, LLC, Biogenics, Inc. and among others.

Segmentation: Global Biopreservation Market

By Products

(Biopreservation Media { Nutrient Media, Sera, Growth Factors and Supplements },

Biopreservation Equipment

{ Temperature Control Systems, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment}, LIMS),

Biospecimen

(Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells , Other Biospecimens),

Application

(Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications),

End User

(Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users),

Cell Providers

(CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells),

Services

(Biobanking for Individuals{ Umbilical Cord/Stem Cell Banking, Ovum/ Egg Banking, Sperm Banking}, Biobanking for Institutions { 1 Tissue Banking, Cell Banking Service, Organ Banking, Repository Services},

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising R&D investments, this act as driver to the market

Advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborn, this act as driver to the market

Market Restraints

High cost of advanced techniques, due to the high cost it act as restraints to the market

Stability issues, tissue injury during freezing & thawing, this all act as restraints to the market

Global Biopreservation Market Country Level Analysis

The biopreservation market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, product type, application, cell provider and end-user.

The countries covered in the biopreservation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the biopreservation market because of the rise in developments in the novel drug sector and biomedical therapies and increase in rate of chronic and acute diseases in the region.

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Biopreservation market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Biopreservation Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Biopreservation Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Biopreservation market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

