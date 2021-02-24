Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market by Type, Material, End-Use and Future Scope

Ballistic protection materials protect the body by absorbing the kinetic energy of the shrapnel and bullets. These materials are used to protect vehicles, soldiers, and law enforcement forces from glass, bullets, mines, mortars, explosive materials, and other hazardous materials. Military and law enforcement personnel use garments containing ballistic protection materials on the torso and other body parts to shield themselves against projectiles of different impact velocities, sizes, and shapes. Many of the protection materials in ancient times were quite heavy, as they were made of metals. However, with advancements in the technical textile industry, armors have become lightweight.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ballistic-protection-materials-market/report-sample

In recent years, the adoption of ballistic protection materials has increased substantially due to the growing social tension, surging terrorist activities, and improving regional economies. With an exponential rise in terrorism and anti-social activities, the concern for soldiers’ security has grown significantly. This has led to the development of new equipment by defense suppliers to increase the survival rate of soldiers. On account of these reasons, the ballistic protection materials market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016–2022. According to P&S Intelligence, the market stood at $8.8 billion in 2015.

Furthermore, in the coming years, the Asia-Pacific region will adopt ballistic protection materials at the fastest pace. This would be due to the rapid modernization of the defense sector in India, Malaysia, China, and the Philippines. Moreover, Africa is also expected to adopt a significant volume of these materials to produce protective gear and armored vehicles, to prepare for a long era of insurgency and militancy problems. African nations will largely deploy armored vehicles to combat the violence within and across their borders.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=ballistic-protection-materials-market

GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET