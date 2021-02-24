Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market To See High CAGR Growth Of 19.5% By 2027||Top Key Players-athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation & Others

App-enabled patient portals market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of app-enabled patient portals has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

This app-enabled patient portals market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The major players covered in the app-enabled patient portals market report are Accenture., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., CPSI., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDHOST, McKesson Corporation, SimplePractice, LLC., IntakeQ, My Clients Plus., DICOM Grid, Inc. (dba Ambra Health), Kareo, Inc., vCita, Inc., AlayaCare., Connexin Software, Inc., The Diary Corporation, Cooey., among other domestic and global players.

App-enabled patient portals market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for app-enabled patient portals market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the app-enabled patient portals market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

App-enabled patient portals market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.

App-enabled patient portals market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, payers, pharmacies, others.

Based on application, app-enabled patient portals market is segmented into data management, appointment, bill payment, e-check-in and others.

Surging adoption of patient portals solutions among users, increasing demand of EHR solutions, rising popularity of portals among geriatric population are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the app-enabled patient portals market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of App-Enabled Patient Portals market and by in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players

Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.

Growth of the Global App-Enabled Patient Portals Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key points related to the focus on App-Enabled Patient Portals market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.

