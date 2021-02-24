Global Anti-Venom Market || keyplayers CSL Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited,

The report “Global Anti-Venom Market, By Type (Monovalent and Polyvalent), By Animal Type (Snake, Scorpion, Spider and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global anti-venom market is projected to grow from US$ 545.1 million in 2020 to US$ 799.3 million by 2029. Global anti-venom market is driven owing to it is unique treatment option available for insect bites specifically for snake. Further, growing incidences of scorpion bites, snake bites, and other animal or insect bites such as fish stings also drives growth of the global anti-venom market.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Pfizer, Inc. worked with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to extend the expiration date of Antivenin’s Lot No. L67530 for an additional 12 months.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global anti-venom market accounted for US$ 545.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, animal type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global anti-venom market is segmented into monovalent and polyvalent.

By animal type, the global anti-venom market is segmented into snake, scorpion, spider and others.

By distribution channel, the global anti-venom market is segmented into hospital, retail pharmacies and others.

By region, the North America region accounted major share in the global anti-venom market and is expected to retain its dominance over forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing incidences of scorpion bites and snake bites and rising expenditure on healthcare in North America region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Anti-Venom Market”, By Type (Monovalent and Polyvalent), By Animal Type (Snake, Scorpion, Spider and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global anti-venom market include Boston Scientific Corporation, CSL Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., Vins Bioproducts Limited, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medline Industries Inc. and Rare Disease Therapeutics Inc.

