Global Adaptive Clothing Market || keyplayers Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, LLC, Able2Wear Ltd., Adaptations By Adrian

The report “Global Adaptive Clothing Market, By Product Type (Adaptive Dresses, Adaptive Tops and Pants, and Others), By End User (Geriatric Population and Disabled Children and Adults), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global adaptive clothing market is projected to grow from US$ 300.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 440.7 billion by 2029. Increasing geriatric population is key factor driving growth of the global adaptive clothing market. In addition, rising disabilities in people over the globe is major factor propelling target market. In 2018, according to the World Bank, one billion people of the world’s population are experiencing some kind of disabilities and disability prevalence is higher for developing countries. Furthermore, rising demand for adaptive clothing from hospitals, for instance clothing is convenient for caregivers, nurses or hospice staff to dress patients is also another factor supporting growth of the global adaptive clothing market. Innovations in adaptive clothing by manufacturers, government subsidies for disable persons on adaptive clothing are some factors that can create lucrative opportunity for the players operating in global adaptive clothing market.

In January 2019, for instance, Able2Wear Ltd. launched its Denim jeans dropfront wheelchair trousers.

The global adaptive clothing market accounted for US$ 300.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

By product type, the adaptive tops and pants segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, since it offers sensory friendly adaptive clothing with zippers.

By end user, the disabled children and adults segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to wide range of stylish adaptive clothes offered by manufactures.

By region, North America adaptive clothing market accounted for major revenue share of the global adaptive clothing market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to availability of adaptive clothing brands in the countries in the regions. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as arthritis and high geriatric population in the region is major factor expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

The prominent player operating in the global adaptive clothing market includes Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, LLC, Able2Wear Ltd., Adaptations By Adrian, Professional fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Comfort, Buck & Buck, and PVH Corp.

