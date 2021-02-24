Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2026- Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble, Autodesk, Environmental Systems Research Institute

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) market will register a 12.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, by 2025.

Global Major Players in Geographic Information System (GIS) Market are:

Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble, Autodesk, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Bentley Systems, Caliper, Computer Aided Development, Pitney Bowes, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument, Macdonald, Dettwiler And Associates, General Electric, and Other.

Market Insights:

North America dominated the geographic information system market during the historical period.

Geographically, the geographic information system market in APAC is projected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the increasing urbanization and growing demand for GIS solutions in government applications, in developing APAC countries, including China and India.

Most important types of Geographic Information System (GIS) covered in this report are:

Hardware (GIS Collector, Total Station, LIDAR)

Software

Other

Most widely used downstream fields of Geographic Information System (GIS) market covered in this report are:

Oil And Gas

The Construction Of

Mining

Transport

Public Utilities

Others

Influence of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

–Geographic Information System (GIS) Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Geographic Information System (GIS) Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Geographic Information System (GIS) Market, market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

