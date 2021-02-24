Gas Sensor Detector and Analyzer Market: Opportunities Analysis and Key Players Analysis

The report “Global Gas Sensor Detector and Analyzer Market, By Technology (Electrochemical Infrared, Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS), Catalytic, Zirconia, Photo Ionization Detection (PID), Paramagnetic, Laser, and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas and Chemicals, Buildings & Construction, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Water Treatment, and Others), By System (Fixed and Portable), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Technological advancements in safety system devices such as gas sensors to determine and detect the composition of various gases coupled with rapid urbanization are major factors driving growth of the global sensor detector and analyzer market. Additionally, growing demand form automobile and hospitals sector and benefits of gas sensors to monitor, alert and rapid detection of toxic gases in order to avoid accidents, and growing demand from petrochemical sector are other factors projected to propel growth of the target market. Furthermore, in order to avoid accidents and detect any leakage from LPG, demand from household sector is rising, which is anticipated to support growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing R&D activities by manufacturers and technological advancements is projected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue to players operating in the global gas sensor detector and analyzer market throughout the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Firago Engineering Inc. revealed its new digital TGS8101 IAQ sensor, which is an ultra-compact sensor for gas, relative humidity, and temperature, where the gas sensor consists of a metal oxide compound on a micro hot plate, assembled for high operating temperatures, which make it possible to detect VOCs and alcohol gas.

Key Highlights:

In March 2019, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH partnered with DroneShield Ltd, provider of safety and security solutions. Through this partnership DroneShield will be provide an integrated system for mitigation and drone detection, with DroneShield’s products integrated with Bosch’s video surveillance products.

In May 2019, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. declared that it will invest US$ 50 million for the expansion in the United States, for its global bioproduction capabilities, to provide additional capacity for manufacturing single-use bioprocess container (BPC) systems, to help increase productivity and ensure quality in the production of biologic drugs.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global gas sensor detector and analyzer market accounted for US$ 3.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, system, and region.

By technology, the global market is segmented into electrochemical infrared, metal oxide semiconductor (MOS), catalytic, zirconia, photo ionization detection (PID), paramagnetic, laser, and others

By application, the oil and gas segment holds the largest market share of 29% in 2018, and is projected to register the CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period.

By system, the target market is segmented into fixed and portable

By region, the global market in North America is projected to lead with higher revenue share as compared to that of the other regional markets, and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand from various end-use industries such as automobile, chemical, petrochemical, etc. and occurrence of prominent players operating in countries in this region.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global gas sensor detector and analyzer market includes Emerson Electric Company, Teledyne API, Siemens AG, Servomex Group Limited (Spectris PLC), Honeywell Analytics Inc., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated, Crowncon Detection Instruments Limited, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

