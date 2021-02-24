Gaming GPU Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Gaming GPU Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Gaming GPU market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Gaming GPU investments from 2021 till 2026.

The gaming GPU market is expected to grow at 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The prominent players in the Global Gaming GPU Market :

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, ASUSTEK Computer Inc., EVGA Corporation, SAPPHIRE Technology Limited, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– In April 2020, AMD and Oxide Games announced a multi-year strategic partnership to develop graphics technologies for the emerging cloud gaming market. By combining gaming hardware and graphics expertise from AMD with Oxides development capabilities and innovative Nitrous game engine, the alliance plans to create a robust set of technologies and tools for cloud rendering to embrace the real-time requirements cloud-based gaming.

– In April 2020, Intel Corporation introduced the 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors, including Core i9-10900K processor, which is a significantly faster gaming processor. With speeds reaching up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost out of the box, 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver significant performance for a new level of experience in video gaming.

Key Market Trends: –

Console Gaming is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– With the increasing adoption of esports and other types of online gaming, the rise of video games through consoles is rising and will show more growth opportunities in the coming years. As a result of this trend, connectivity and entertainment providers could target console gamers by offering console-related video service offerings, like fast broadband, live sports, and monetizing the audience more optimally through OTT services. Video gaming developers could provide premium-pricing for gaming subscription services, including access to esports events and original content.

– Major game developers are also focusing on developing console-based games with high graphics quality, which contributes to the growth of the console gaming segment. For example, in July 2019, Amazon Game Studios announced the development of “The Lord of the Rings” game for consoles. Amazon has entered into a strategic alliance with Leyou Technologies and Middle-earth Enterprises to develop this video game.

– Console developers are also focusing on the new product development to raise the bar of the competition in the market. For example, Sony has planned to announce the PS5 price and release date in the second week of July 2020 and open pre-orders for their next-generation PlayStation. Microsoft is also planning to launch Xbox Series X in the last quarter of 2020. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will face massive competition from each other in the market. These next-generation console developments are likely to drive the segment’s growth in the gaming GPU market.

North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– In the past few years, the rise in gaming across millennials in the North American region has been dramatic and swift. In the United States, over 30% of video gamers pay for gaming subscription services, and more than 35% play online video games at least once a week.

– In the North American gaming market, major technology developers are investing in online gaming, further bolsters the regions market growth. For example, in the Q2 of 2020, Amazon ramped up its expansion into the video gaming industry with the Crucible games release.

– Google is also opening its in-house gaming studio in Canada to develop games for Stadia streaming service. Apple has also launched the Arcade subscription services, and Facebook has been strengthening its footprint in VR games with a significant number of studio acquisitions in 2020.

– Gaming GPU players present in the region are also focusing on the development of GPU products, which will further drive the regions growth. For instance, in January 2020, AMD introduced AMD Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products, which is harnessing the power of AMD RDNA architecture to provide the high-performance, high-fidelity experiences for 1080p gamers.

