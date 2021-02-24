Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market 2021: Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fire Retardant Treated Wood is designed to resist the spread of flame and smoke caused by fire and/or fire propagation. The fire retardant treated wood industry has seen the release of numerous technologies that slow down the spread of flames and minimize the production of wood smoke in fire situations. The manufacture and use of wood preservatives are regulated by the CAN/CSA-O80 set of standards. These consensus-based criteria specify the types of wood that should be treated.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Fire retardant treated wood applications have evolved in leaps and bounds in recent years. Because of their innovative functionality and advantages, these applications have gained awareness and momentum. Fire retardant treated wood is now commonly used in residential buildings, institutional buildings, and industrial buildings applications such as paneling, architectural millwork, beams, interior load bearings, non-load bearing partitioning areas, and roof assemblies/trusses. Fire retardant treated wood provides improved fire safety; the infusion of fire retardants into wood fiber offers more robust protection compared to surface coatings. Fire retardant treated wood also plays an important role in the initial fire, particularly in escape routes, because it must be free of furniture and furnishings. Construction sectors expect more vertical applications of fire retardant-treated wood production in the near future. The rapidly rising construction industry across the globe is increasing demand for flame-resistant products, increasing the growth of the fire-retardant treated wood market in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fire retardant treated wood Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fire retardant treated wood market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global fire retardant treated wood market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fire retardant treated wood market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fire retardant treated wood market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of type the global fire retardant treated wood market is segmented into interior fire- retardant treated and exterior fire- retardant treated. Based on application the global fire retardant treated wood market is segmented into residential constructions, institutional buildings, and commercial buildings.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fire retardant treated wood market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fire retardant treated wood market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the fire retardant treated wood market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the fire retardant treated wood market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the fire retardant treated wood market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from fire retardant treated wood market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fire retardant treated wood in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the fire retardant treated wood market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the fire retardant treated wood market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Lonza

– Shuyang Sen Qiya

– Foreco

– Hoover Treated Wood Products

– Koppers

– Viance

– Mets Wood

– Flameproof Companies

– NordTreat AS

– D-BLAZE

