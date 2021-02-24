EV Battery Swapping Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

Battery swapping significantly reduces the battery charging wait time of the electric vehicles (EVs) and are thus, being increasingly preferred by the users across the world. The swapping of batteries of an electric vehicle lowers the wait time of charging from at least 1.5 to 2 hours (time required for charging in the battery charging stations) to under three minutes (the time taken for battery swapping). In addition to this, the improving battery life of electric vehicles is further boosting the popularity of battery swapping all over the world.

Request to Get the Sample Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ev-battery-swapping-market/report-sample

There are also other major factors which fuel the surge in the requirement of battery swapping such as the ability of the swapped batteries to enhance the performance of the EV and provide higher remunerative opportunities to the shared e-mobility service providers throughout the world. The increasing adoption of EVs in several countries is massively pushing the demand for battery swapping. As a result, the global EV battery swapping market is predicted to record huge expansion during the forecast period (2020—2030).

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to dominate the EV battery swapping market during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the significant initiatives taken by several Chinese players for the development of battery swapping technology. For Instance, NIO Inc., a Chinese automobile manufacturer, offers battery swapping stations in several cities in China. By 2018, the company had installed around 80 EV battery swap stations in major cities in the country, and on highways joining these cities. The company has plans to install 1,100 battery swap station across the country by 2020. Also, Indian market is also taking an active participation in battery swapping technology. Thus, the growing development and installation of these stations in these countries are advancing the market growth in APAC region.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=ev-battery-swapping-market

EV Battery Swapping Market Segmentation