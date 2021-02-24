Europe Smart Mining Market to US$ 7,968.8 Mn by 2027 | Leading key players are ABB Ltd, Alastri, Caterpillar Inc, Intellisense.io, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd

The smart mining market in European is expected to grow from US$ 1,986.5Mn in 2019 to US$ 7,968.8 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Smart Mining Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe Smart Mining Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The increasing demand for minerals and metals worldwide is leading to the rapid expansion of mining activities, which drives the growth of the smart mining market. The rising adoption of autonomous equipment, increased concerns about safety and security of workforce, and growing environmental concerns are boosting the growth of the smart mining market. European is among the frontrunners in terms of the adoption of advanced technologies.

Top Key Players:-

ABB Ltd

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc

io

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc

SAP SE

Trimble Inc

The mining industries in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France have adopted advanced smart mining component in the past few decades. In May 2019, the German government played was at the forefront in the development of the climate-smart mining strategy. Such developments are likely to boost the Europe smart mining market in the coming years. European is a well-developed region where masses are disciplined and committed when it comes to protection of the environment. The governments of European countries, together with individuals, strive to gain sustainability. Governments have implemented regulations where they can save nonrenewable energy resources and minimize land usage for production purposes.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Europe Smart Mining industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe Smart Mining market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe Smart Mining market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Europe Smart Mining market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe Smart Mining market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe Smart Mining market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe Smart Mining market?

