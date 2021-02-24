Ethylene Dichloride Market Overview, Trends, Key Drivers and Growth Forecast | Dow DuPont Inc., Bayer AG, INEOS Group Ltd, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, LG Chem Ltd.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Ethylene Dichloride Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Ethylene Dichloride Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

Ethylene dichloride is employed in different applications such as; dispersant in plastics and rubber, wetting and penetrating agent, grain fumigant in textile and PVC cleaning, and as a metal degreaser.

Also dubbed as 1, 2-dichloroethane, ethylene dichloride is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. It is a clear, colorless liquid with sweet smell. It is primarily employed as a chemical intermediate in the production of vinyl chloride monomer, which is further employed in the manufacturing of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). The remainder substance is employed in the creation of specialty chlorinated compounds and ethylene amines. It is non-toxic to aquatic organisms & fish and does not build up in the aquatic food chain. In addition to this, it is employed in the manufacturing of industrial and consumer products and finds broad application scope in different end use sectors such as automotive, furniture, construction, medical, packaging, and others.

The global ethylene dichloride market is divided by end use industry, application, and region. By application, the market is divided into ethylene amines, vinyl chloride monomer, and others. By end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, construction, furniture, packaging, medical, and others. By region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ethylene Dichloride Manufacturers

The major players included in the global ethylene dichloride market forecast are,

Dow DuPont Inc.,

Bayer AG,

INEOS Group Ltd,

Formosa Plastics Corporation,

Occidental Chemical Corporation,

LG Chem Ltd.

Saudi Aramco

Reliance Industries Limited

Westlake Chemical

Solvay SA,

others.

Key Market Segments:

By End-Use : Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Others

By Application: Agricultural Chemicals, Chemical Solvents, PVC Production, Others

The Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Is Expected To See Considerable Development Within The Coming Years

The global ethylene dichloride market is expected to see considerable development within the coming years and is predicted to develop at a rapid speed. There is huge potential in the ethylene dichloride owing to its increasing demand in the market and diversity of applications. Ethylene dichloride is employed in different applications such as; dispersant in plastics and rubber, wetting and penetrating agent, grain fumigant in textile and PVC cleaning, and as a metal degreaser. These factors are increasing its usage in the automotive, medical, construction, furniture, packaging, and other markets. Due to its crucial properties such as high vapor pressure and melting point, it is used in transport, packaging, healthcare, and apparel industries. Furthermore, government intervention towards the infrastructure development and rising urbanization for the private & public advantage has resulted in the usage of ethylene dichloride.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Asia Pacific Has Surfaced As The Biggest Market For Ethylene Dichloride After North America And Europe

Asia Pacific has surfaced as the biggest market for ethylene dichloride after North America and Europe. In Europe, the requirement for ethylene dichloride is predicted to develop in different nations such as the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and France due to increasing expenditure in innovation and raising buying power of users.

The UK and Germany have surfaced as the essential user market owing to increasing automotive manufacturing and sales together with the huge spending in R&D activities. In addition to this, GDP for almost all European nations is rising together with the increasing construction activities with almost 3% annually, which, in turn, is expected to power the growth of the market. Latin American nations such as Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia are also predicted to see a moderate development due to increasing user investment on passenger cars.

North America is expected to see a moderate development due to rising production capacities, high usage potential, and rising economic development rate. In North America, nations such as Canada and the US are amongst the main contributors to the regional development of ethylene dichloride market and are predicted to witness a noteworthy demand for ethylene dichloride in the coming period.

