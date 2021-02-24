Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025 | Caesarstone, Pokarna Ltd., Hanwa, Cosentino, Lotte Advanced Materials, LG Hausys, Cambria, Viicostone, Foshan Yixin Stone Co.Ltd

The Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2019 – 2024.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Engineered Quartz Surface Market. The report analyzes the Engineered Quartz Surface Market By Type Of Sector (Residential and Commercial), By Application (Countertop, Vanity top, Wall Panel, Floor Tile, Other Surfaces), By Sizes (120*56.5 inches, 130*65 inches), By Thickness (0.5 inch, 0.75 inch, 1.25 inch), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors).The Engineered Quartz Surface market has been analyzed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Singapore) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Prominent Players in the global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface market are –

Caesarstone, Pokarna Ltd., Hanwa, Cosentino, Lotte Advanced Materials, LG Hausys, Cambria, Viicostone, Foshan Yixin Stone Co.Ltd..

November 18, 2019: Shares of Pokarna Limited were locked in lower circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 128 on Monday, extending Friday’s fall of 6 per cent, on the BSE after US Department of Commerce (USDOC) amended preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) for Pokarna Engineered Stone (PESL) from 4.32 per cent to 83.79 per cent.

PESL, wholly-owned subsidiary of Pokarna, is India’s largest exporter of natural quartz surface to the US. The major part of Pokarna’s revenue comes from the US markets and quartz contributes nearly 68 per cent to the company’s overall revenue.

30 January 2019: With the acquisition of Belenco, Turkey’s leading manufacturer of engineered stone, LOTTE Advanced Materials increases production capacity for its Radianz quartz countertop brand. This acquisition significantly enhances LOTTE’s ability to manufacture and supply quartz surfaces on a global scale. Located in Turkey’s third-largest industrial complex, Manisa OIZ Industrial Park, the two production lines of the Belenco facility are capable of producing more than 230,000 slabs of engineered stone per year.

As the quartz surfaces gains popularity, growth of Engineered quartz surfaces is expected to be propelled by rebound in new building construction, increased spending on remodeling projects, a shift in the product mix from laminates to higher priced alternative materials, increasing application in kitchen, surging penetration across various regions coupled with the availability of a large variety of designs and colors is anticipated to drive the market for quartz surfaces across the globe.

Scope of the Report

-Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

– Chained/Organized Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Engineered Quartz (E-Quartz) Surface Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

