Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Shimano Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

The Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global e-bike market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is expected to be valued at US$21.13 billion in 2023.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market: Shimano Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. and the Bosch Group and others.

Industry News:

19 Nov 2019: OSAKA, Japan – Is Shimano advancing further on the e-bike market with a new technical development? The company filed an application at the US Patent Office for a gearbox in combination with an e-bike mid-motor. According to information provided by the patent filing, the gearbox is developed for electric MTB’s, city bikes and road bikes. A major part of the patent describes the lubricant and coating used on the moving components of the proposed gearbox, as Bike Radar earlier reported.

15 August, 2019: Giant Bicycles first half financial report has delivered a 5.3% rise in revenue driven largely by European electric bike sales. Also helped along by recovering sales closer to home, the demand in China also increased leading revenues to hit NT$30.71 billion (978.4 million). The Taiwanese bike maker managed to turn out 290,000 bikes in the first six months of 2019, from which 28% ($273.9 million) of the overall revenue came. This gain assisted the bike maker in improving its post-tax income, which rose 60.1% over last year’s figures. Earnings per share therefore rose by 25% to NT$4.59 (15 cents). The company told investors that all key markets saw healthy growth with Europe leading with double digit growth in H1. A healthy 40% was added like-for-like, primarily down to pedal assisted sales.

The growth of the market has been driven by accelerating economic growth, rising urbanization, increasing traffic congestion, upsurge in tourism activities and higher fuel prices. Growth of the market would be challenged by hiking prices of e-bikes, requirement of frequent charging and risk with Lithium ion batteries. To overcome the challenges in the market, noteworthy trends like reducing cost of Li-ion batteries, advancements in technological innovations and increasing government initiatives are expected to boost the market in future.

The global e-bike market is categorized on the basis of product type, motor type and battery type. On the basis of product type, the global e-bike market can broadly be divided as, Pedelecs, Throttle and Scooters & Motorcycles. In terms of motor type, the global market can be categorized into Hub motor, Mid drive motor and Others. On the basis of battery type, the global e-bike market can segmented into Lead acid, Lithium ion, Nickel-metal hydride and Others.

Regional Analysis For Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

Following are major Table of Content of Electric Bicycle (E-Bike) Market:

– Global Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Global Market Forecast

– Global Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

