Transformation of Food Chains in Factory Farming during COVID-19 Pandemic Inhibits Market Growth

The agriculture industry is deemed as one of essential industries during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis. Agriculture producers are being pressured with volatile demand and supply due to disruptions in business activities. India, being one of world’s key agricultural producers, is facing trade disputes, since the government has prohibited import, manufacturing, and sale of pesticides and insecticides containing dimethoate, dicofol, and methomyl, among others.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has raised issues about potential virus threats such as swine flu and bird flu, as scientists are still unsure about the exact origination of coronavirus. This has led to transformation of food chains in the factory farming sector and increased urban gardening. Thus, companies in the dimethoate market are overcoming these hurdles by diversifying their production for consumables required by the urban population for gardening.

Dimethoate: Potential Endocrine-disrupting Chemical Under Scrutiny

The dimethoate market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR during the assessment period. However, dimethoate is under scrutiny due to a ban by governments, owing to prohibition on distribution, manufacturing, and import of dimethoate-containing insecticides and pesticides. This has created hurdles for companies in the India dimethoate market, since this issue is under dispute by several farmers and insecticide manufacturers.

It has been found that dimethoate, along with other synthetic compounds such as benfuracarb, captan, and oxyfluorfen contribute to a significant percentage of exports in the pesticide industry. Moreover, the banning notification largely contradicts with the Indian Government’s Make in India movement. This banning is anticipated to increase the cost of cultivation. Hence, insecticide manufacturers are diversifying their production activities in organic pesticides and hope a delay in decision making so that manufacturers can stabilize their revenue streams in alternate business models.

Minor Use Permits Provide Flexibility in Government’s Approval Process

Companies in the India dimethoate market are focusing on current minor use permits in horticulture applications, owing to disputes about its ban by the government. They are capitalizing on export opportunities in the pineapple industry in Australia and other countries, as producers in these countries are conscious about safe, strategic, and effective use of synthetic compounds in insecticides and pesticides. Thus, companies in the India dimethoate market should collaborate with producers from Australia to devise knowledge-sharing initiatives for farmers and the government to achieve judicial usage of dimethoate-induced pesticides.

Moreover, innovations in crop protection products is crucial for reviving growth in the agriculture industry. The world’s rapidly growing population is fueling innovations in dimethoate-induced pesticides and insecticides. The growing demand for organic produce is acting as a key market driver.

Agri-input Companies Collaborate with Dimethoate Insecticide Manufacturers to Transform Production Activities

Stringent regulatory frameworks, threat of climate change, and demand for sustainably grown food have intensified competition in the global dimethoate market. Hence, manufacturers have increased their investments in R&D to gain a competitive edge over other market players. Insecticide manufacturers are setting their collaboration wheels in motion with agri-input companies to scale business opportunities. Moreover, digitization of businesses is another key driver for the dimethoate market.

Pesticide manufacturers are mainly focusing on R&D to identify customer needs and achieve internal & external collaborations. Since most crop protection products are reformulations of past compounds, stakeholders in the value chain are focusing on gene sequencing and breeding innovations to introduce a new class of seeds and crops. This will help dimethoate insecticide manufacturers to transform their production activities to meet consumer and government demands.

Potentially Valuable Opportunities in Hybrid Wheat and GM Seeds Benefit Manufacturers

While scientific and regulatory hurdles are still high, disease-resistant genetically modified (GM) traits in seeds hold promising potentials for companies in the dimethoate market. Insecticide manufacturers are seeking investments and funding from the Indian Government to develop seeds with disease-resistant traits. Companies are introducing knowledge-sharing initiatives to increase consumer acceptance toward genetically engineered seeds.

Companies in the dimethoate market are gaining strong business grounds with the introduction of hybrid wheat, which requires much less maintenance compared to conventional food grains. Pesticide manufacturers are increasing R&D to commercialize hybrid wheat in supermarkets and local stores. They are teaming up with agri-input companies to adopt new genetic approaches.

The herbicide mode of action for crop protection products are creating incremental opportunities for manufacturers. As such, farm automation and data driven decision-making are helping manufacturers in the dimethoate market accelerate innovations in crop protection products.

