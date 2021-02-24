Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | PayPal Inc., Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd., MoneyGram International Inc., Western Union Co., Ria Financial Co

The Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

The Digital Money Transfer & Remittance market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.75 % by value during 2019-2024.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market. The report analyses the Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market of regions that include North America, Europe, APAC, ROW and countries that include U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany and China. The Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market of the global market, regional and country markets have been presented for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Prominent Players in the global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance market are –

PayPal Inc., Avenues Payments India Pvt. Ltd., MoneyGram International Inc., Western Union Co., Ria Financial Co.

Over the recent years, Digital Money Transfer and Remittance market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population align with rising income and old population growing urbanization and Escalating application of POS systems in a number of industries such as Retail, Restaurants, Healthcare, Transportation, Ecommerce, among various others and on the other hand the ever-rising working population is diverting the consumer towards the digital payment. Amongst the countries, China accounts for the largest share in the Global Digital Money Transfer & Remittance Market in 2018.

Industry News:

Dec. 30, 2019: PayPal Holdings Inc. CEO Dan Schulman announced a new agreement with MercadoLibre on a global integration between the payments firm and a Latin American e-commerce site. PayPal, which earlier this year acquired a stake in MercadoLibre, will become a payment option on the Mercado Pago online checkout for customers in Brazil and Mexico, allowing PayPal’s 300 million customers to gain access to thousands of merchants on the site.

“This is just the beginning of the great things we can do together,” Schulman wrote on his LinkedIn page. “By working closely, we can jointly leverage our scale and platform capabilities to help drive inclusion and access to the global digital economy.”

02 Jul 2015: PayPal Inc said it would buy digital money transfer provider Xoom Corp for $890 million as it muscles into a growing international remittance market and expand in countries like Mexico, India and China ahead of a spinoff from eBay Inc. The offer price of $25 per share in cash represents a premium of about 21% to Xoom’s Wednesday closing price of $20.70. Xoom shares surged on the announcement and were trading around the offer price in extended trading. ‘Our aim is to bring the companies together to make it a true consumer champion in remittances,’ PayPal President Dan Schulman said in an interview with Reuters.

January 21, 2020: Cross-border peer-to-peer (P2P) payments firm MoneyGram has teamed up with foreign exchange and global money transfer company LuLu Money, MoneyGram announced on Tuesday (Jan. 21). The Philippines-headquartered LuLu Money will use MoneyGram’s API-driven platform to interface with leading consumer-centric capabilities and advance its global network. Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Group, which is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, said the collaboration with MoneyGram “will revolutionize” how remittances are handled in the Asia-Pacific region, “changing the way people approach digital transactions.”

Scope of the Report

-Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

– Chained/Organized Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Digital Money Transfer and Remittance Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

