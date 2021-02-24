Digital Badges Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Digital Badges Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Digital Badges market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Digital Badges investments from 2021 till 2026.

The digital badges market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Digital Badges Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593401/digital-badges-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Digital Badges Market :

Credly, Open Badge Factory, Pearson Education, Youtopia, BadgeCraft, Forallsystems, Knowledgestreem, Makewaves, Basno, Youtopia, BadgeCraft, Concentric Sky, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– September 2019 – The Occupational English Test (OET), the leading English language test for healthcare professionals, is the first healthcare-regulator approved English language test to award successful test takers with digital badges.

– September 2019 – The Engineering Management Institute (EMI) partnered with digital badging provider Credly through their Acclaim platform to provide its certification holders with a digital badge of their EMI certifications.

– February 2019 – HAP Credentialing Program badges were started issuing both via Acclaim and HPass. These two platforms are complementary.

Key Market Trends: –

Academic Segment to Occupy a Significant Market Share

– The introduction of digital badges in education has opened up a new and effective way to assess students based on specific learning styles. With badges, students can be rewarded based on overall performance and not just a single test to promote learning.

– Digital badges allows educators to appreciate students for their achievements. These achievements could be related to learning, positive behavior, efforts, skills etc. It can also be awarded to students who are struggling to excel , in ordee to motivate them and encourage learning.

– Digital badges can be incorporated at all levels and areas of learning including goals and objectives.A group of researchers conducted a study in 2018 to determine the effect of digital badges on setting learning goals and motivating students to achieve them. The result was positive

– Research is exploring whether or not digital badges are effective pedagogical tools as well as how they may be best utilized in higher education settings. Other uses for badges in higher education include virtual credentialing systems that would allow students the ability to showcase newly acquired skills and mastery of new content.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing

– The region is witnessing significant growth due to rapid adoption of online learning in India, China and South Korea.

– Owing to large country China with urban-rural gaps used digital learning technology to enhance education equity, quality, and efficiency.According to the Ministry of Education of China, there are more than 10 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platforms in China, and over 460 universities and colleges have introduced more than 3,200 online courses through those platforms, with more than 55 million viewers. In addition, over 200 Chinese online courses have joined international MOOC platforms.

– In India, most people residing in remote areas do not have adequate access to skill enhancement and quality learning, Digital badges can play a pivotal role. It can be beneficial for those who are bound by financial instability, physical limitations or commuting issues.

– Owing to the volatile job market in India, MOOC is a cost-efficient way to reskill and upskill. In addition, cheaper and better bandwidth is enabling learners to do online courses more easily and earn digital badges.

– According to mezzomedia, in 2019, 44% used Social media (blog, cafe by Naver, Daum) and 43.6 % used portal for online learning education in South Korea . 69.7 % people used language and 31.7 % used certification as their types of courses for online learning in South Korea in 2019.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593401/digital-badges-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com