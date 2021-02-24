Diabetes Diagnostics Market Historical and Future Outlook 2020 to 2025

KD Market Insights (KDMI) recently published market research report on the global Diabetes Diagnostics market, this market research report provides detailed analysis of market drivers, challenges, opportunity analysis, and trends, along with various key insights into the market research report. The report on global Diabetes Diagnostics market demonstrates the important aspects that are anticipated to shape the growth of the market over the forecast period. The study also includes the analysis of the market size & forecast for the different segments and geographies.

Increased awareness regarding preventive care and technological advancements are the factors that are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, frequent new product launches are also expected to have to propel effect on the diabetes diagnostics market’s growth. Patients are using AI-based apps which can connect to these smart blood glucose monitoring devices. To deal with patients’ requirement, there are many government initiatives and learning platforms. For example, with one year of unlimited access to certified diabetes coaches, Informed Data Systems Inc. and One drop launched a glucose monitoring system in the year 2019. This will help the patients in how to use a glucose monitoring system effectively.

Increased funding by the government in the healthcare sector and private institutions in diabetes is contributing to the growth of the diabetes diagnostics market. The North America accounted for 43% of total diabetes-related spending globally. The market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail ones, diabetes clinics, online pharmacies, and others. Among these, the hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest market share. This is due to the availability of various products and a rising number of diabetes device sales in such pharmacies. Also, the online pharmacies are projected to register the highest growth rate during the coming years. This is because of the rising awareness of online shopping and increased product approvals to diabetes devices on the online channel.

Market Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Diabetes Diagnostics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

BGM Devices Self-Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Meter Testing Strips Lancets



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Sensors Transmitters Receiver



Insulin Delivery Devices Pumps Pens Syringes Jet Injectors



By Distribution Channels

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End Use

Hospitals

Homecare

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Information:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The market research report highlights the competitive landscape of the global Diabetes Diagnostics market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. In addition, the report also profiles various major & niche key market players in the global Diabetes Diagnostics market including:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La-Ltd.

Bayer AG

Lifescan, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Dexcom Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed Holdings

Companion Medical

Sanofi

Valeritas Holding Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Arkray, Inc.

