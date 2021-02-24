Data Resiliency Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Data Resiliency Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Data Resiliency market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Data Resiliency investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Data Resiliency Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The prominent players in the Global Data Resiliency Market :

Acronis, Asigra, Broadcom, Carbonite, Centurylink, Commvault, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Netapp, Quest Software, Unitrends, Veeam, Veritas Technologies, Vmware, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Jun 2020 – Commvault, a prominent global enterprise software provider in the management of data across the cloud and on-premise environments, announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Microsoft that will integrate the go-to-market, engineering and sales of the company’s Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure, primarily delivering scale and trusted security with simple SaaS management.

– Jun 2020 – Acronis, a player in the cyber protection domain, announced the signing of a multiyear partnership with ACE Pacific Group, which is one of the APAC region’s cybersecurity distributors. The partnership will primarily enable the full access to Acronis’ cyber protection solutions across the ACE Pacific Group’s wide distribution channels.

Key Market Trends: –

BFSI Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The financial industry has been one of the critical sectors that suffer several data breaches and cyber-attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake.

– Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. According to the data breach investigations report, 2019, released by Verizon, 88 percent of all cyber incidents in the financial services and insurance sector were done with financial motivation. Cyber attackers in pursuit of the easiest path possible to financial gain attack the financial services industry.

– With an aim to secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent these attacks and recover faster. Additionally, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

– Moreover, the recent coronavirus outbreak has affected the financial markets and institutions across the globe. In these times, the BFSI sectors must have contingency plans put in place in order to meet all the threats that is being posed posed by this pandemic, which is expected to drive the demand for data resiliency solutions in the industry.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The North American region has been a primary hub for all the major organizations across the globe. The expansion of the multiple industries and the rapid growth of connected devices is driving the demand for resiliency solutions in the region.

– The rising risks of such attacks that can impact the market vary from individuals to corporates to the governments. Thus, securing crucial data has become very crucial in the region. According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the United States economy loses approximately USD 57 billion to USD 109 billion per year to harmful cyber activity.

– Recently in October 2019, the three healthcare providers operated by DCH Health Systems in the country were attacked by ransomware strain known as Ryuk. All these healthcare centers have implemented emergency procedures to ensure the safety of their patients, and the company is working on the attack diagnosis. Such cyber-attacks are expected to increase in the country across the domains, which may fuel the demand for resiliency solutions in the market.

