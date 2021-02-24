Customized Peptide Synthesis Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

The customized peptide synthesis market is expected to reach a value of $390.0 million by 2024, increasing from $268.8 million in 2018, progressing at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2024), according to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence. The rising research activities in the field of synthetic biology, technological advancements, growing investments and funding for protein-based researchers, and surging burden of cancer and infectious diseases are the major factors resulting in the growth of the market.

When technology is considered, the customized peptide synthesis market is categorized into hybrid and recombinant technology, solution-phase peptide synthesis (SPS), and solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS). Out of all these, the SPPS category is projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period, as the technology has higher efficiency and throughput screening, as compared to SPS. It further offers greater speed and simplicity for the production of peptides.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share of 33.8% in 2018. This is because of the rising utilization of peptides for drug discovery, preparing monoclonal antibodies, and disease research. In addition to this, rising government funding for peptide research and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are also projected to drive the regional market in the coming years. Other than this, the demand for peptides is also predicted to increase at a rapid pace in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

