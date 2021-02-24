COVID-19 Impact on Europe Photo Editing Software Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to 2027 with Top Companies Like Adobe, Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corp, DXO

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Photo Editing Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Photo Editing Software Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The photo editing software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 194.7 million in 2019 to US$ 292.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The demand and usage of photo editing software among professional as well as amateur photographers has been growing at an impressive pace from past few years. Whether the photos are being taken by smartphones or professional cameras, every photographer needs a software to organize, manage, optimize and edit the digital photos. The camera technology in smartphones and cameras is improving at an unprecedented rate in terms of sensor size, resolution, and features among others. To keep up with these advancements, photo editing software providers are also enhancing their offerings by integrating advanced features such as artificial intelligence (AI) editing, facial recognition, layer editing, and content-aware edits among many others. Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, CyberLink PhotoDirector, and Corel PaintShop Pro, are some of the most popular photo editing software in the market today.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Photo Editing Software Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Photo Editing Software Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Adobe

Corel Corporation

CyberLink Corp

DXO

INMAGINE GROUP

Phase One A/S

Serif (Europe) Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Photo Editing Software Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Photo Editing Software Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Photo Editing Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Photo Editing Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Photo Editing Software Market.

