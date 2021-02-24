COVID-19 Impact on Engineering, Procurement, & Construction Management (EPCM) Market Size 2024

Global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) Market: Overview

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) is a specific type of contracting arrangement that is used in some industries. This involves the contractor to be responsible for end-to-end completion of a project right from design to procurement of raw materials to construction to execution to handover of the project to the end-user. The contractor is responsible for the completion of the project in the allocated time limit, which may be executed either remotely or by embarking at the location site.

The global engineering, procurement, and construction management market is divided on the basis of end user and geography.

The report analyzes the global EPCM market in a ground-up manner which includes insights into the market dynamics that will influence the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global EPCM market is driven by factors such as growth of real estate, growth of the oil and manufacturing industry, and interest of people to seek consultation from a specialist for construction undertakings. Moreover, technological advancements such as 3D printing and drone supervision are expected to further boost the market’s growth.

However, factors such as high procurement cycle along with added production, transportation, and investments costs are restraining the market’s growth. Nonetheless, factors such as increasing infrastructure spending, increasing demand for energy to rising population, and growth of real estate to provide housing for the growing population are expected to open opportunities for the EPCM market in the years to come.

Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for oil and gas for everyday operations and surging mining activities has compelled companies to deploy efficient systems in order to magnify production. This in turn, will favor the growth of the EPCM market.

Global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global EPCM market is analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. At present, North America holds the leading share in the global EPCM market owing to the use of automated systems supported by technology for end-to-end completion of engineering projects.

Middle East and Africa is expected to emerge as a significant region for EPCM over the report’s forecast period. The region is expected to account for a considerable market share in the global EPCM market. This is mainly due to the high infrastructural needs that need to be executed using automated systems. Moreover, increasing oil exports from the region has necessitated the adoption of EPCM solutions for efficiency.

In Asia Pacific, massive industrial development in countries such as China and India as a consequence of economic growth is pushing the growth of the EPCM market.

Global Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the global engineering, procurement, and construction management market are Citec, Sports Shanghai Ltd., Engineers India Limited, and Amec Foster Wheeler. Some other companies operating in the EPCM market are Anewa Engineering Pvt. Ltd., WorleyParsons, Stantec, Clark Eriksson, CONSTRUCAP, TWP, Ausenco, and Fluor Limited among others.

The EPCM industry has been under consolidation over the past few years. Major companies are focused on acquisitions and strategic partnerships for geographical expansion. This is also to diversify their service offerings and to establish their presence in regional and local markets.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

