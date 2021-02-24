Commerce Cloud Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Commerce Cloud Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Commerce Cloud market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Commerce Cloud investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Commerce Cloud Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 23% during the forecasted period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Commerce Cloud Market :

Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, SAP, Apttus, Episerver, Magento (Adobe), Shopify, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, Digital River, VTEX, Commercetools, Kibo Commerce, Sitecore, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2020 – SAP introduced SAP S/4 HANA Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud in India. With its core applications hosted locally, the Indian enterprises are anticipated to be able to meet end-to-end customer demands and make commerce a seamless experience for retailers, while ensuring compliance with current and upcoming personal data protection bills.

– July 2019 – Salesforce and the Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba collaborated to help Salesforce expand to customers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, while Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) product suite sold by Alibaba. The products that Salesforce plans to sell in China include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Salesforce Platform.

Key Market Trends: –

B2C Commerce Platform Expected to Gain Maximum Traction

– B2C Commerce Cloud Platforms are expected to gain maximum attention from brands and retailers, which are looking for solutions to provide seamless shopping experiences to engage consumers. Commerce Cloud offers a set of solutions to enable brands and retailers to innovate quickly, deliver connected, personalized experiences, and drive customer engagement, sales, and loyalty across channels.

– It allows retailers to build and launch innovative campaigns and promotions easily, based on consumer behavior, channel, and location, without IT support. These platforms harness the capability of artificial intelligence to drive revenue by analyzing real-time customer insights and boost conversions with intelligent search results.

– Also, increasing demand for online shopping amongst consumers is expected to further increase the demand for B2C Commerce Cloud solutions. According to Salesforces Q1 Shopping Index, digital shopping traffic grew by approximately 45%, mainly driven by a 51% growth in mobile activity and a 50% increase in desktop traffic. Moreover, shopping sites offering buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS) services exhibited around 27% increase in their digital revenue in Q1, as compared to a 13% increase in digital revenues for those not offering BOPIS.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– Due to the presence of several market players in the region, North America is expected to dominate the Commerce Cloud Market globally, such as IBM, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, and many more. These regionally-based solution providers are making significant investments and innovations in the commerce cloud field to augment regional growth.

– In September 2019, Bloomreach launched a B2B Search & Merchandising Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. The connector allows users of Salesforce Commerce Cloud to integrate Bloomreach’s site search along with AI-powered merchandising tools in their B2B commerce environment.

– Several startups are also emerging in the region, to provide innovative commerce cloud solutions in the region and attract maximum market share. For instance, in November 2019, the VTEX Cloud Commerce Platform raised USD 140 million investment from SoftBanks Latin America fund in collaboration with Gvea Investimentos and Constellation Asset Management. The company plans to use the investment to support VTEXs vision of continued global expansion and innovations and advancements to its cloud commerce offerings.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

