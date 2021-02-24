Cloud Migration Services Market 2021 Business Scenario – Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Google

Global And United States Cloud Migration Services Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026

The report titled “Cloud Migration Services Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The cloud migration services market size was valued at $88.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $515.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key Players:

Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, VMware, WSM International LLC

Cloud migration is a set of processes that help its end users to migrate or move their business operation, processes, and applications on cloud infrastructure or in cloud computing environment. Majorly, migration entails shifting one’s legacy IT infrastructure to the public cloud environment. Many industries such as BFSI and healthcare prefer for private or hybrid cloud migration solutions, as it provides high-end security framework.

Industry News:

February 2020 – Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced that 3M Company is shifting its enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS. As part of its IT transformation initiative, 3M is migrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, including accounting, supply chain management, manufacturing, product lifecycle management, and e-commerce business-critical enterprise IT applications, to the world’s leading cloud. 3M will upgrade its infrastructure and drive operational efficiencies across its global operations using AWS’sAWS’s proven global infrastructure and breadth and depth of services.

April 2020 – As businesses increasingly embrace a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy to gain agility, scalability, and flexibility, Cisco is integrating its SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud to give enterprises full WAN application integration with cloud workloads. The partners claim their platform will enable businesses to optimize application stacks by distributing application components to their best locations.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application Load and Testing

Application Management and Monitoring

Cloud Integration

Disaster Recovery

Professional Services

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Regional Analysis For Cloud Migration Services Market:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2020-2026 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Cloud Migration Services Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Cloud Migration Services Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

This research report also presents some significant practical oriented case studies which help to understand the subject matter clearly. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective info-graphics whenever necessary. It helps to gain stability in the businesses as well as to make the rapid developments to achieve a notable remark in the Global market space.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

