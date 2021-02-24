China Biopesticides Market Size, Status, Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Global China Biopesticides Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

The Global China Biopesticides Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Chinese biopesticides market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Segmentation:

Key Players:

ASF SE, Beijing Bioseen Crop Sciences Co Ltd, Beijing Coway BioWorks Biotech Co. Ltd., Bayer Cropscience AG, Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co Ltd Koppert, and FMC Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Organically Grown Products

Organic food products are of particular interest among the food products for a Chinese consumer with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of organic products and growing disposable income. According to the Organic Trade Association, in 2017, organic packaged food sales in China grew by 18.6% from 2016 and organic beverage sales grew by 17.1% during the same period. In 2018, the organic packaged food consumption was USD 3,265.7 million which increased to USD 3,775.4 million in 2019 and the organic beverage consumption increased from USD 49.4 million to USD 56.2 million during the same period. Rising disposable income levels and a growing consumer focus on product quality and food safety are also encouraging consumers to trade up to organic products, particularly in the wake of a number of recent food safety scandals. This, in turn, will boost the biopesticides market during the forecast period, as biopesticides are extensively used for organic crops.

Growing interest in sustainable agriculture

Chinese farmers are ditching chemical agriculture for reasons of personal health, ecological protection, and economic motives, propped up by a range of state supports. Chinese consumers are keen to sink their teeth into chemical-free food, primarily for health reasons. In response to food safety concerns and China�s ecological crisis, various levels of government in China now provide a wide range of support to the organic farm. They range from covering the cost of organic certification to finding land, funding on-farm infrastructure and organic fertilizers, to training and marketing assistance. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), in 2016 the organic land in China was 2.2 million ha which increased to 3.1 million ha in 2018. In response to the growing need to meet food sufficiency and the importance of safe farming practices, the organic food industry is growing exponentially which drives the biopesticide market.

Finally, researchers throw light on the pinpoint analysis of Global China Biopesticides Market dynamics. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

