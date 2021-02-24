Certificate Authority Market Precise Outlook 2021 – Digicert, Godaddy, Globalsign, Asseco Data Systems, Actalis

The Market Research on the “Certificate Authority Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Certificate Authority market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Certificate Authority investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Certificate Authority Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Certificate Authority Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593359/certificate-authority-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global Certificate Authority Market :

Comodo CA, Digicert, Godaddy, Globalsign, Asseco Data Systems, Actalis, Entrust Datacard, Trustwave, SSL.Com, Network Solutions, TWCA, Swisssign, Wisekey, Onespan, Buypass, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– May 2020 – GlobalSign Inc. announced the launch of its new automated Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform, Atlas. Atlas will be the platform for all GlobalSign solutions, allowing it to “shoulder” the burden of all PKI initiatives for customers. Existing GlobalSign solutions will gradually be added to Atlas in the coming months and over the next year.

– March 2020 – Out of concern for the safety and comfort of customers, Echo Investment, in cooperation with Asseco Data Systems and Samsung Electronics Poland, has introduced digital contracts for reservation of premises signed on a mobile device. The service uses the technology of qualified and biometric electronic signature and is based on a dedicated CRM system.

Key Market Trends: –

Healthcare Industry Vertical to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

– The healthcare industry vertical is quickly deploying cutting-edge technologies to give patients with an instinctive, personalized experience. The partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions growth strategy in the healthcare industry vertical have enhanced the complexity of managing the user credentials and the other sensitive information.

– The digital certificates help healthcare professionals to secure personal health information in their mobile devices, such as laptops and smartphones. Additionally, the rising incidents of cyber-attacks on Personally Identifiable Information (PII), is a significant concern for healthcare organizations.

– According to Thomson Reuters, identity theft is the most common type of data breach incident in the world. In 2018, identity theft accounted for more than 65% of all global data breaches, and about 40% of all compromised records that year.

– The services sector had the highest number of identities exposed in the year 2018 over 914 million. This figure accounted for just over 90% of all characters who were exposed through data breaches in 2018.

North America to Drive the Certificate Authority Market

– North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period in the certificate authority market by region. Primary growth drivers for the North American market constitute the significant presence of primary certificate authorities and stringent data security regulations and compliance.

– Owing to growing online businesses, digital transformation, and growing IoT trends, North America is anticipated to Drive the Certificate Authority Market. Additionally, the countries in the region, namely the United States and Canada have all updated or introduced new national cybersecurity policies that would drive the certificate authority market.

– Growing Internet of Things (IoT) trends are expected to create vital growth opportunities for the certification authority market in the region. For instance, according to research conducted by Stanford University in collaboration with Avast, 66% of homes in North America have at least one IoT device, against the global average of 40%. 25% of North American homes have more than two devices.

– Moreover, the growing number of data breaches and data thefts in the healthcare and medical sector is also anticipated to boost the Certificate Authority Market growth in the region. For instance, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of data breaches in the U.S. health/medical sector in 2018 reached 363. Besides, according to Fortified Health Security, of all the U.S. healthcare data breaches, 42% of all affected individuals were healthcare providers.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593359/certificate-authority-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com